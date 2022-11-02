Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,961 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

SOFI stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

