Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,123 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 422.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $237.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

