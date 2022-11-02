Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

