Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.