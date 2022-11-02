Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,342.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,912.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,686.43. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,373.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

