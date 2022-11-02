Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.