Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.02 million and $6.02 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

