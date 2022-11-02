Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 142,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 147,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

