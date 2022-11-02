Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $574.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

