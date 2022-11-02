Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,574,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $247,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

