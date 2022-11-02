Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,616. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.