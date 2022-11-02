Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 196,432 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,244. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

