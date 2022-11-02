Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 524,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 69,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,754. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.