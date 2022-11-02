Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.16% of Alleghany worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock remained flat at $847.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $843.23 and a 200-day moving average of $837.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

