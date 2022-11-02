Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 53,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

