Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.67. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About AmerisourceBergen



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

