Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 175,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

