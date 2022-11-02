Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 888.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celanese by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after purchasing an additional 175,650 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

