Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,576 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.78. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

