Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,500 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.75. 16,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

