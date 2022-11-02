Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 31,870 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

