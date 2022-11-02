Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.96. 123,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

