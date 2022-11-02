Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 8,309 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.81. 66,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,419. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

