Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 162,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.