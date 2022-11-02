Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $612,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $652.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,030. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

