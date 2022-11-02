Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $23,807,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,752. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.83 and a one year high of $158.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

