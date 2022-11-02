Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.21. 87,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

