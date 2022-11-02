Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 37,815 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of TELUS worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

