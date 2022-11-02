Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 25,463 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 5.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $54,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. 30,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

