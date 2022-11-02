Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 328 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. 110,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

