Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.4 %

BCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

About Barclays

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

