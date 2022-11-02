Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Beaufort Securities raised shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Shares of ROO stock traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 88 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.88. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Insiders sold 122,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,166 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

