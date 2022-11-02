Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,165 ($38.24) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($41.36).

Anglo American Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 86 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,680.50 ($32.39). 4,558,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,762.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,067.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a market capitalization of £35.85 billion and a PE ratio of 530.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have acquired a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845 in the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

