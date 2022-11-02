Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

