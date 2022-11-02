Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MCI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
