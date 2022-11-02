Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.44. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 41,502 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

