Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.44. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 41,502 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

