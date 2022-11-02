Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $12.44. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 41,502 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
