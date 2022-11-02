Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Up 10.5%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.70. 4,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,359,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

