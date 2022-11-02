Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XXII. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1,908.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 20,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,940. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 111.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

