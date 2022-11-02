Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 132,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,774. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

