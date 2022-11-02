Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 686,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,007,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

