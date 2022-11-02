Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,011 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 337,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,912,620. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

