Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,622. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

