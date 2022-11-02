Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 456,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.