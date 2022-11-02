Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

AIRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,163. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

