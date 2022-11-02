Barrington Research Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $30.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 133,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

