BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BCE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2,640.8% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

