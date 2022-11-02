BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BCE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2,640.8% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 42,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,410. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

