Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

