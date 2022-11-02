Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

