Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

