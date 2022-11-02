Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69.

